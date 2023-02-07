Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Increased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $520.74. The company had a trading volume of 277,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.63 and a 200-day moving average of $440.45. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.