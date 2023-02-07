Lear’s (LEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.85.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

