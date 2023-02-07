LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

LEGIF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $133.45.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.