Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.38.
Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $16.91 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
