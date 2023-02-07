Lisk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.30 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Lisk has a total market cap of $162.63 million and $20.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004971 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009193 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001536 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,650,105 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

