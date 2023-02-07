Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $115.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,227,825 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,158,418.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00369905 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $213.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

