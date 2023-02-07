Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.10.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.47 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.