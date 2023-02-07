Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

