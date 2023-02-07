Maker Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Maker has a total market cap of $770.49 million and approximately $49.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for about $788.12 or 0.03388736 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

