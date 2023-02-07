MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $665.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

