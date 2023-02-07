Mark C. Thurmond Sells 4,002 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Trading Up 1.6 %

Tenable stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 1,093,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Get Tenable alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.