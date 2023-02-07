Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,782,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 969,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.21% of Eaton worth $1,704,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Eaton stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. 276,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

