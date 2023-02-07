Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $185,763.97 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00443251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,829.94 or 0.29361721 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00419623 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

