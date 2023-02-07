Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $185,763.97 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002634 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00443251 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,829.94 or 0.29361721 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00419623 BTC.
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
