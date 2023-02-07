Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.