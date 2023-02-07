Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,477,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

