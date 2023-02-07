Monetta Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,944. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

