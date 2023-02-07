Montlivault Stephane De Sells 16,005 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,307. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

