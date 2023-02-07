Morgan Stanley Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.85.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 8.1 %

FQVLF opened at $19.15 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.