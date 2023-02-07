Morgan Stanley Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $185.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $352.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,465,803.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,465,803.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $36,507,364. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

