MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 2,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.11% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

