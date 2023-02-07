Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $13.76 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

