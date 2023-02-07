National Bank Financial Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$69.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of TRRSF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

