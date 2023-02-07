National Bank Financial Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$69.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Trisura Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TRRSF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

