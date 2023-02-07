Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0599 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1,896.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00248951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00106535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00059771 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00063830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,452,689 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

