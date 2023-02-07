NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion. NCR also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
NYSE:NCR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 1,310,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,562. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NCR by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
