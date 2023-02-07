NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. NCR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

NCR Price Performance

NCR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 1,309,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

Get NCR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NCR by 24.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NCR by 73.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.