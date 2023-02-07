NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.54 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00010944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $158.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00089165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025271 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,962,322 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

