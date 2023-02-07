Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Liquidia stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

