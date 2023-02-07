New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $923.10 million-$925.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.92 million. New Relic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-$0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

New Relic Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. 663,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,940 shares of company stock valued at $35,264,771. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

