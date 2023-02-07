NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

