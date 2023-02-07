NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NLOK opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.