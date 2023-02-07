NYL Investors LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

NYL Investors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IAGG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. 164,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

