NYL Investors LLC Purchases 11,300 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned about 2.19% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,531,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 182,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.