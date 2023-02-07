Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Shares Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s share price was up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$103,744.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,604,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,787,731.54. In other news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$532,330.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -104,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($475,675.38). Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$103,744.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,604,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,787,731.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,650 shares of company stock worth $2,173,377.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

