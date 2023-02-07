Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.53. 260,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Articles

