Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.