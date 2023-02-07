Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $322.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.38.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $348.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $352.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,308 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

