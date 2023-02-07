Pecaut & CO. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

