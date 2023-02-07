Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 486.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Further Reading

