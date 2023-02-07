Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Option Care Health comprises about 0.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Option Care Health worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Option Care Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $7,601,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

