Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245,183 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,285 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. 23,969,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,010,512. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

