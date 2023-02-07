Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,463,000. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock remained flat at $32.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

