Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $608,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at $4,014,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGFY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. 1,019,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

