Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 6,690 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 261,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,800. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.