Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPC opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 54.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

