Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance
PPC opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
