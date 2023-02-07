Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,856 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 20,349,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,531,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

