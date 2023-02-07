Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $65.48 Million Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,161 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 12.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 6.61% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $65,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $25.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 472,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

