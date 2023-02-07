Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.45. 848,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.