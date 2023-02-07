Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,287,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 11,826,464 shares.The stock last traded at $26.71 and had previously closed at $27.89.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $217,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 742.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 702,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

