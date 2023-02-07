Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,287,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 11,826,464 shares.The stock last traded at $26.71 and had previously closed at $27.89.
The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $217,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 742.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 702,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- What is a Penny Stock? What You Need to Know About Penny Stocks
- ServiceNow CEO Sells Shares, Is It Time To Worry?
- Patient Clorox Shareholders Are Cleaning Up
- Why Is Wall Street Loving Amazon So Much?
- Want to Invest in ChatGPT? Then Buy Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.