Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance
NYSE PAA opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.
Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
