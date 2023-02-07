Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 178,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 275,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Planet 13 Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

About Planet 13

(Get Rating)

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services, and operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

