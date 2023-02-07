Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

